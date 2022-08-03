Taiwan expects increased 'psychological warfare' attacks after Pelosi visit
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 03-08-2022 17:32 IST | Created: 03-08-2022 17:29 IST
Taiwan expects to be the target of increased "psychological warfare" in the coming days, a government official said on Wednesday, referring to misinformation campaigns meant to sway public opinion.
The official was speaking at a media briefing following a visit by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi that angered Beijing.
