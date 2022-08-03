Army helicopter makes precautionary landing near Prayagraj

A Cheetah helicopter of the Indian Army on Wednesday made a precautionary landing near Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh, officials said.

The helicopter was carrying out a routine sortie.

The pilot of the chopper decided to go for the precautionary landing after he noticed the blinking of a warning light, the officials said. ''After confirmation of safety aspects, the helicopter took off and landed safely at Air Force Station Prayagraj,'' said one of the officials.

The helicopter made the precautionary landing at around 10 am, the officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)