Bhowneesh, Neeru take day one lead at shotgun trials

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-08-2022 19:03 IST | Created: 03-08-2022 19:03 IST
Bhowneesh, Neeru take day one lead at shotgun trials
Haryana's Bhowneesh Mendiratta and Madhya Pradesh's Neeru took the day one lead in the men's and women's trap respectively as the national selection trials for shotgun events got underway here on Wednesday.

Bhowneesh shot 72, the same as Shapath Bharadwaj, Lakshya Sheoran and Kynan Chenai, but led on countback with two more rounds in qualifying coming up on Thursday.

In the women's event, Neeru shot 70 to lead state-mate Pragati Dubey who hit 67-targets on the day. Sabeera Haris also shot 67, but was placed third on countback.

On similar lines, Shapath and Sabeera led the junior men's and women's trap competition respectively.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

