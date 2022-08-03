Left Menu

Several people injured in blast at French military explosives producer

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 03-08-2022 19:14 IST | Created: 03-08-2022 19:14 IST
  • Country:
  • France

Several people have been injured in a blast at military explosives producer Eurenco's site in Bergerac, southwest France, a company official told Reuters.

The firm produces military explosives, propellants and fuels. It also makes explosives for civil use.

The Dordogne prefecture said that emergency services were at the site, where a fire was burning after the explosion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

