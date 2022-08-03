Several people injured in blast at French military explosives producer

Several people have been injured in a blast at military explosives producer Eurenco's site in Bergerac, southwest France, a company official told Reuters.

The firm produces military explosives, propellants and fuels. It also makes explosives for civil use.

The Dordogne prefecture said that emergency services were at the site, where a fire was burning after the explosion.

