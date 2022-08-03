Several people injured in blast at French military explosives producer

Several people were injured in a blast on Wednesday at military explosives producer Eurenco's site in Bergerac, southwest France, a company official said.

The firm produces military explosives, propellants and fuels. It also makes explosives for civil use. Emergency services erected a security perimeter and the Bergerac mayor's office urged the public to stay away from the area.

The Dordogne prefecture said a fire was burning after the explosion. The cause of the blast was not immediately clear. The company official said "several people" had been hurt but was unable to give a precise figures.

Emergency services remain at the scene, the Dordogne prefecture said.

