Several people injured in blast at French military explosives producer

Emergency services erected a security perimeter and the Bergerac mayor's office urged the public to stay away from the area. The Dordogne prefecture said a fire was burning after the explosion. The company official said "several people" had been hurt but was unable to give a precise figures. Emergency services remain at the scene, the Dordogne prefecture said.

Reuters | Updated: 03-08-2022 19:25 IST | Created: 03-08-2022 19:25 IST
Several people were injured in a blast on Wednesday at military explosives producer Eurenco's site in Bergerac, southwest France, a company official said.

The firm produces military explosives, propellants and fuels. It also makes explosives for civil use. Emergency services erected a security perimeter and the Bergerac mayor's office urged the public to stay away from the area.

The Dordogne prefecture said a fire was burning after the explosion. The cause of the blast was not immediately clear. The company official said "several people" had been hurt but was unable to give a precise figures.

Emergency services remain at the scene, the Dordogne prefecture said.

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

