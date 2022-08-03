Left Menu

NEET: HC seeks NTA response to PIL for standard exam protocol across country

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 03-08-2022 19:27 IST | Created: 03-08-2022 19:27 IST
NEET: HC seeks NTA response to PIL for standard exam protocol across country
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala High Court on Wednesday sought a response of the National Testing Agency (NTA) to a plea seeking a standard protocol for conducting examinations across the country in view of a recent incident at a NEET exam centre in the State where women candidates were made to remove part of their undergarments to appear for the test.

A Bench of Chief Justice S Manikumar and Justice Shaji P Chaly asked the NTA to file a statement and listed the matter for hearing on Friday (August 5), lawyers associated with the case told PTI.

Besides formulation of a standard protocol for exams, the public interest litigation also seeks a direction to the National Testing Agency (NTA) to permit the affected women candidates to re-appear for the exam as they might not have been able to focus on the test that day in view of the ''traumatic'' situation.

The plea sought also free counselling for the affected students as well as compensation for the ''trauma'' and ''mental agony'' suffered by them.

Seven people were arrested in connection with the incident on July 17 after a parent of one of the affected candidates lodged a complaint with the police.

Of the seven, five were women and two were men of whom one was a NEET (National Entrance-cum-Eligibility Test) observer and the other an exam coordinator.

Three of the arrested women worked for an agency hired by the NTA and the remaining were employed by the private educational institute at Ayur, Kollam, where the incident took place.

All seven were released on bail by a lower court last week.

Meanwhile, the NTA formed a fact-finding committee to visit Kollam.

The PIL contended that this is not the first time such an incident has happened in the name of exams and the reason was the lack of a common protocol or system to conduct exams.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. grand jury subpoenas former Trump counsel Pat Cipollone -report

U.S. grand jury subpoenas former Trump counsel Pat Cipollone -report

 Global
2
Newly-discovered chemical reactions could explain how life began on Earth

Newly-discovered chemical reactions could explain how life began on Earth

 Global
3
This specially trained woolly ESA astronaut will fly on Artemis I Moon mission

This specially trained woolly ESA astronaut will fly on Artemis I Moon missi...

 Global
4
NASA's Perseverance rover grabs 11th rock sample on Mars

NASA's Perseverance rover grabs 11th rock sample on Mars

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022