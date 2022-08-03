Left Menu

Ukraine brushes off Schroeder war comments, tells Russia to withdraw troops

Ukraine said on Wednesday that any negotiated peace settlement with Moscow would be contingent on a ceasefire and the withdrawal of Russian troops, brushing off comments by ex-German chancellor Gerhard Schroeder. "If Moscow wants dialogue, the ball is in its court.

Reuters | Updated: 03-08-2022 20:09 IST | Created: 03-08-2022 20:09 IST
Ukraine said on Wednesday that any negotiated peace settlement with Moscow would be contingent on a ceasefire and the withdrawal of Russian troops, brushing off comments by ex-German chancellor Gerhard Schroeder. Schroeder, who is a friend of President Vladimir Putin, said he met the Kremlin leader in Moscow last week, that Russia wanted a "negotiated solution" to the war and that there was even the possibility of slowly reaching a cease-fire.

In response on Wednesday, Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak described Schroeder derisively as a "voice of the Russian royal court". "If Moscow wants dialogue, the ball is in its court. First — a cease-fire and withdrawal of troops, then — constructive (dialogue)," Podolyak wrote on Twitter.

