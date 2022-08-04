Left Menu

Taiwan says fired flares to drive away suspected drones near Kinmen

Reuters | Taipei | Updated: 04-08-2022 05:56 IST
Taiwan's defence ministry said on Thursday that unidentified aircraft, probably drones, had flown on Wednesday night above the area of its Kinmen islands, which are just off the southeastern coast of China, and that it had fired flares to drive them away.

Taiwan has been on alert as China conducts a series of military exercises in response to a visit to the island this week by U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

