LATAM POLITICS TODAY-Argentina's new economy minister pitches 'fiscal order' in first speech

Argentina's Massa sworn in as economy chief, pitches 'fiscal order' BUENOS AIRES - Argentina's new economy minister, Sergio Massa, announced a list of measures aimed at healing the country's ailing finances, including meeting a deficit target and sticking with already agreed debt payments.

Massa, who formally took the reins of his newly-dubbed "superministry" earlier in the day, pledged to meet a 2.5% budget deficit goal as well to refrain from using advances from the treasury for the rest of this year. He also promised to keep in place a freeze on new government hires. Explicitly backing the government's $44 billion debt deal with the International Monetary Fund, Massa told reporters he would continue with all agreed payments to the lender.

Maduro accuses U.S. of trying to steal plane CARACAS - A Venezuelan cargo plane held in Argentina continued to be the center of geopolitical drama.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said a U.S. court intends to "steal" the plane - a District of Columbia court asked Argentina to allow it to confiscate the aircraft because it violated export control laws. The plane landed in Argentina in early June and is suspected of having ties to international terrorism.

"Now they intend to steal from us a plane owned by Venezuela, legally owned by Venezuela, in Argentina, by order of an imperial court ... from the United States, they intend to steal a gigantic, modern cargo plane," Maduro said in a speech shown on state television. Peru PM resigns as investigations target President Castillo

LIMA - Peruvian Prime Minister Anibal Torres suddenly resigned, amid widening criminal probes centered on President Pedro Castillo, who has grown increasingly isolated after one year in office. Torres said on Twitter his resignation was due to "personal reasons." A lawyer, Torres was seen as one of Castillo's most loyal allies.

Lula's advantage over Bolsonaro narrows -opinion polls SAO PAULO - Brazilian leftist Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva maintains a lead against incumbent right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro ahead of October's presidential election but less of one than he had in January, a new Genial/Quaest opinion poll showed.

Lula is seen with 44% of support in a first-round vote to Bolsonaro's 32%, a 12-point lead that has fallen from 14 points in the previous poll. In El Salvador, discrepancy over deaths and mass graves alarms critics

SAN SALVADOR - In El Salvador, testimony from police officers and conflicting statistics on mass graves are leading critics to question if homicides in the Central American country are being fully reported as access to official information tightens. Despite a group of police officers, prosecutors and forensic experts cross-checking statistics of homicides and mass graves, documents from separate institutions seen by Reuters show a discrepancy in reported deaths. (Compiled by Steven Grattan and Brendan O'Boyle; Editing by Marguerita Choy and Grant McCool)

