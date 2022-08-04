China to issue $741 mln of treasury bonds in Hong Kong on Aug. 10

China's finance ministry will issue 5 billion yuan ($740.70 million) worth of treasury bonds in Hong Kong on Aug. 10, including 1 billion yuan of 10-year bonds, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) said on Thursday.

The remaining 4 billion yuan will be added to bonds already issued and which mature in 2024, the HKMA said. ($1 = 6.7504 Chinese yuan renminbi)

