China to issue $741 mln of treasury bonds in Hong Kong on Aug. 10
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 04-08-2022 07:44 IST | Created: 04-08-2022 07:44 IST
China's finance ministry will issue 5 billion yuan ($740.70 million) worth of treasury bonds in Hong Kong on Aug. 10, including 1 billion yuan of 10-year bonds, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) said on Thursday.
The remaining 4 billion yuan will be added to bonds already issued and which mature in 2024, the HKMA said. ($1 = 6.7504 Chinese yuan renminbi)
