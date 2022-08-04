Left Menu

Taiwan's Tsai thanks G7 for supporting regional peace and stability

Reuters | Taipei | Updated: 04-08-2022 10:08 IST | Created: 04-08-2022 10:07 IST
Tsai Ing-wen Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Taiwan

Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen thanked the Group of Seven (G7) nations on Thursday for supporting regional peace and stability after the group called on China to resolve tensions in the Taiwan Strait in a peaceful manner. Tsai, in a Twitter post, also wrote: "Taiwan is committed to defending the status quo & our hard-earned democracy.

"We'll work with like-minded partners to maintain a free & open Indo-Pacific." The G7 comments came after China demonstrated its outrage over a visit to Taiwan by U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi with a burst of military activity in surrounding waters.

