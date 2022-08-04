Taiwan's Tsai thanks G7 for supporting regional peace and stability
- Country:
- Taiwan
Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen thanked the Group of Seven (G7) nations on Thursday for supporting regional peace and stability after the group called on China to resolve tensions in the Taiwan Strait in a peaceful manner. Tsai, in a Twitter post, also wrote: "Taiwan is committed to defending the status quo & our hard-earned democracy.
"We'll work with like-minded partners to maintain a free & open Indo-Pacific." The G7 comments came after China demonstrated its outrage over a visit to Taiwan by U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi with a burst of military activity in surrounding waters.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
China says U.S. is 'maker of security risks' after Taiwan Strait sailing
U.S. Senate votes to move ahead on chip bill to compete with China
China reports 1,012 new COVID cases for July 19 vs 776 day earlier
China's Shenzhen reports 19 new local COVID cases on July 19 vs 8 a day earlier
Importers paid $32 bln in U.S. tariffs on China tech imports-industry report