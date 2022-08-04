Government’s Mana in Mahi programme exceeding target

The Government's Mana in Mahi programme continues to go from strength to strength with 5,000 job-seekers supported into jobs, exceeding the 4,000 target following its extension in 2019.

"We've continued to take action to support more people into jobs and on pathways into employment, education and training. Mana in Mahi is one of many interventions we've invested in and is showing its success especially supporting people into long-term work opportunities," Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said.

"Mana in Mahi, along with the Government's suite of employment programmes, have helped to support our recovery from COVID-19 and remain a critical part of our plan to manage labour market impacts on those looking for work.

"With unemployment at a record low, economic activity growing and as we make important investments in securing our recovery, Mana in Mahi is playing its part in building a skilled workforce and a resilient economy," Jacinda Ardern said.

Three years on from marking the extension of Mana in Mahi in Edgecumbe, the Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Minister for Social Development and Employment Carmel Sepuloni visited Contract Warehousing to mark the milestone.

"Since its inception, employers and providers have gone above and beyond to help job seekers gain the confidence, skills and qualifications to kick-start their careers," Minister for Social Development and Employment Carmel Sepuloni said.

"Through collaboration and the willingness of employers, 75 per cent of participants, who had been on a benefit for two or more years haven't come back onto a benefit after completing the Mana in Mahi programme.

"This shows that when we invest in people to get into work, we're investing in the first steps that are needed for them to not only work but support their whānau, and contribute to their communities and the businesses they work with.

"Government cannot do this alone however, which is why Mana in Mahi recognises the role employers play in taking on job seekers by supporting them with the costs of pre-employment and on-the-job training costs. It's a win-win, Mana in Mahi helps us to develop the next generation of our workforce while helping employers grow their businesses at the same time,"

"Contract Warehousing is one of many businesses who've taken on Mana in Mahi participants, with a particular focus on supporting Māori and Pacific people into employment. They've developed a strong relationship with MSD over the past 45 years whilst in business and recruit the majority of their new hires through MSD.

"The Government are committed to playing its role in ensuring all New Zealanders have the opportunity to thrive. Mana in Mahi is one example of how we can foster those opportunities as we build a productive, sustainable and inclusive economy that delivers for everyone," Carmel Sepuloni said.

