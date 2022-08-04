Left Menu

Mumbai police seize more than 700 kg mephedrone worth Rs 1,400 crore, arrest five persons

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 04-08-2022 12:38 IST | Created: 04-08-2022 12:33 IST
Mumbai police seize more than 700 kg mephedrone worth Rs 1,400 crore, arrest five persons
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai police seized more than 700 kilograms of mephedrone worth Rs 1,400 crore following a raid at a drug manufacturing unit in Nalasopara of Palghar district, and arrested five persons, an official said here on Thursday.

The Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) of the Mumbai crime branch conducted the raid at the unit, he said.

''The action was carried out based on specific inputs. The ANC team raided the premises, during which it found that mephedrone, a banned drug, was being manufactured,'' he said.

''While four of the accused were arrested in Mumbai, one person was held in Nalasopara,'' the official said.

This is one of the biggest drug hauls by the city police in recent times, he added.

Mephedrone, also known as 'meow meow' or MD, is a synthetic stimulant and a psychotropic substance banned under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. grand jury subpoenas former Trump counsel Pat Cipollone -report

U.S. grand jury subpoenas former Trump counsel Pat Cipollone -report

 Global
2
Taiwan negotiates with Japan, Philippines to find alternative aviation routes -official media

Taiwan negotiates with Japan, Philippines to find alternative aviation route...

 Taiwan
3
14 new aircraft stands operational at Delhi airport's Terminal 1

14 new aircraft stands operational at Delhi airport's Terminal 1

 India
4
EXCLUSIVE-Airbus axes remaining A350 jet deal with Qatar -sources

EXCLUSIVE-Airbus axes remaining A350 jet deal with Qatar -sources

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022