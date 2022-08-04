Left Menu

Japanese journalist held in Myanmar facing charges -BBC Burmese

Reuters | Naypyidaw | Updated: 04-08-2022 12:59 IST | Created: 04-08-2022 12:52 IST
Japanese journalist held in Myanmar facing charges -BBC Burmese
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Myanmar

A Japanese documentary filmmaker detained in Myanmar faces charges of breaching an immigration law and encouraging dissent against the ruling military, BBC Burmese reported on Thursday, citing the junta's information team.

Toru Kubota had entered Myanmar on a tourist visa on July 1 and was arrested while covering a protest in Yangon on July 30, the report said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. grand jury subpoenas former Trump counsel Pat Cipollone -report

U.S. grand jury subpoenas former Trump counsel Pat Cipollone -report

 Global
2
Taiwan negotiates with Japan, Philippines to find alternative aviation routes -official media

Taiwan negotiates with Japan, Philippines to find alternative aviation route...

 Taiwan
3
14 new aircraft stands operational at Delhi airport's Terminal 1

14 new aircraft stands operational at Delhi airport's Terminal 1

 India
4
EXCLUSIVE-Airbus axes remaining A350 jet deal with Qatar -sources

EXCLUSIVE-Airbus axes remaining A350 jet deal with Qatar -sources

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022