Japanese journalist held in Myanmar facing charges -BBC Burmese

A Japanese documentary filmmaker detained in Myanmar faces charges of breaching an immigration law and encouraging dissent against the ruling military, BBC Burmese reported on Thursday, citing the junta's information team.

Toru Kubota had entered Myanmar on a tourist visa on July 1 and was arrested while covering a protest in Yangon on July 30, the report said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)