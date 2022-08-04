Left Menu

Delhi Police arrests two wanted criminals of 'Namaste Gang' from Shahdara

Delhi Police on Thursday said two members of the "Namastey Gang" have been arrested following a brief encounter in the Shahdara area of the capital.

04-08-2022
Special staff of Shahdara police who nabbed the wo wanted criminals of 'Namaste Gang'. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Police on Thursday said two members of the "Namastey Gang" have been arrested following a brief encounter in the Shahdara area of the capital. One of the criminals sustained a bullet injury. Both the accused were involved in a robbery case that took place around three days back. The injured criminal has been admitted to a hospital, informed the police.

According to police, the members of this gang used to say 'Namastey' to the morning walkers and then used to loot them. On Tuesday morning, he carried out the snatching incident at three places in the Shahdara district. The arrested people have been identified as Afzal (32), who suffered a gunshot and Shahid (43).

"Afzal and Shahid were held following the encounter. They used to greet their targets with 'Good Morning' before and after looting them," police said. The Special staff of Shahdara police laid a trap at 4:00 am today, knowing that they operate in the Vivekanand College area in Vivek Vihar. This morning, when they were coming from the Ghaziabad side, the police signalled them to pull over but they tried to escape by opening fire at the police. Following that, the police also opened fire.

One of the policemen had a narrow escape due to his bullet-proof jacket, added police. At present, the police have arrested these two members of the "Namastey Gang" and according to police, more members are active in the surrounding areas, and will be caught soon. (ANI)

