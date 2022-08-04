Left Menu

Ukraine tells Lebanon to reverse decision to clear grain shipment for travel

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 04-08-2022
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Ukraine called on Lebanon on Thursday to reverse a decision by a court in Tripoli to authorise the departure of a seized Syrian ship carrying what Kyiv says is stolen Ukrainian grain.

In a statement, the Ukrainian foreign ministry said it was disappointed by the court's decision to clear the Syrian-flagged Laodicea for departure and said that Kyiv's position had not been taken into account.

