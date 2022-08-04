Left Menu

S.Korea president calls Pelosi border visit strong deterrence against N.Korea

Yoon Suk-yeol Image Credit: Wikipedia
South Korea's President Yoon Suk-yeol said on Thursday that U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi's planned visit to the heavily fortified inter-Korean border area reflects strong deterrence against North Korea, media outlet News1 reported.

Pelosi arrived in Seoul late on Wednesday for talks with her South Korean counterpart, during which she vowed to support efforts to denuclearise North Korea.

