1,472 vacancies in IAS, 864 in IPS in various states: Union Minister Jitendra Singh

There are 1,472 vacancies in Indian Administrative Service (IAS) and 864 in the Indian Police Service (IPS) in various states as on January 1, 2022, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said on Thursday.

In order to ensure optimal intake of directly recruited IAS officers, the government has increased their annual intake to 180 through civil services examination (CSE) since CSE-2012, on the basis of the recommendations of the Baswan committee, he said in a written reply in Rajya Sabha. The committee had also recommended that any number above 180 would "compromise quality", exceed the LBSNAA's capacity, and lead to distortion in the career pyramid of IAS officers, particularly for senior posts in the government of India, said Singh, the Minister of State for Personnel.

Mussoorie-based Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA) is the country's premier training institute for civil servants.

"As on 01.01.2022, there are 1,472 vacancies in IAS and 864 vacancies in IPS in various states," the minister said. "Occurrence and filling up of vacancies is a continuous process. The central government endeavors to fill up the vacancies in the cadres," he said. The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) conducts civil services examinations for filling vacancies on direct recruitment basis in the category of IAS & IPS every year. As regards IPS officers, intake of IPS through CSE has been increased to 200 from CSE-2020, the minister said. Further, to fill up vacancies in the promotion quota, selection committee meetings are held by UPSC with the state governments, he added.

