Maha CM cancels engagements for Thursday due to ill-health
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 04-08-2022 15:00 IST | Created: 04-08-2022 14:44 IST
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday canceled his official engagements due to ill health, his office informed.
''The Chief Minister was feeling unwell due to over-exertion in the last few days. So he decided to take a day off to rest,'' Shinde's office said in a statement.
