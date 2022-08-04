Left Menu

Commodities prices

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 04-08-2022 15:08 IST | Created: 04-08-2022 14:55 IST
Commodities prices
Representative Image Image Credit: picpedia
  • Country:
  • India

Following are Thursday's commodities prices.

(All rates in Rs/quintal): Rice Fine 4500-5000: Medium 4000-4200: Jowar 2500-2800: Jaggery cube 4400-4700: Jaggery ball 4500-4800: Coriander Seed 12900-18700: Chilies fine 50000-60000: Potato Big 2000-2200: Medium 1800-2400: Onion Big 1000-1300: Medium 800-1000: Small 400-800: Tamarind 6000-11000: Garlic 7000-8000: Horsegram 5500-6000: Wheat 3000-3200 Turmeric 9000-12000: Turdhal 8000-11000: Green Gram Dhal 8900-9600: Black gram dal 9200-13500: Bengal Gram Dhal 5800-6600: Mustard 8500-9600: Gingelly 12000-13500: Sugar 3700-3900: Groundnut Seed 9000-11000: Copra 16000-18000.

Groundnut oil (10kg): 2100-2250 Coconut oil (10kg):1600-2300 Gingelly oil: 1930-3100 Ghee (5kg): 2400-2600.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. grand jury subpoenas former Trump counsel Pat Cipollone -report

U.S. grand jury subpoenas former Trump counsel Pat Cipollone -report

 Global
2
Taiwan negotiates with Japan, Philippines to find alternative aviation routes -official media

Taiwan negotiates with Japan, Philippines to find alternative aviation route...

 Taiwan
3
14 new aircraft stands operational at Delhi airport's Terminal 1

14 new aircraft stands operational at Delhi airport's Terminal 1

 India
4
EXCLUSIVE-Airbus axes remaining A350 jet deal with Qatar -sources

EXCLUSIVE-Airbus axes remaining A350 jet deal with Qatar -sources

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022