Following are Thursday's commodities prices.

(All rates in Rs/quintal): Rice Fine 4500-5000: Medium 4000-4200: Jowar 2500-2800: Jaggery cube 4400-4700: Jaggery ball 4500-4800: Coriander Seed 12900-18700: Chilies fine 50000-60000: Potato Big 2000-2200: Medium 1800-2400: Onion Big 1000-1300: Medium 800-1000: Small 400-800: Tamarind 6000-11000: Garlic 7000-8000: Horsegram 5500-6000: Wheat 3000-3200 Turmeric 9000-12000: Turdhal 8000-11000: Green Gram Dhal 8900-9600: Black gram dal 9200-13500: Bengal Gram Dhal 5800-6600: Mustard 8500-9600: Gingelly 12000-13500: Sugar 3700-3900: Groundnut Seed 9000-11000: Copra 16000-18000.

Groundnut oil (10kg): 2100-2250 Coconut oil (10kg):1600-2300 Gingelly oil: 1930-3100 Ghee (5kg): 2400-2600.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)