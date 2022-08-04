Lebanon's top Christian cleric criticizes govt handling of Beirut port blast probe

Lebanon's top Christian cleric Bechara Boutros al-Rai criticized his country's government on Thursday for failing to hold those responsible for the Beirut port blast on August 4, 2020, to justice.

In a mass held to commemorate the two-year anniversary of the explosion, Rai said the government "has no right" to block the domestic and international probes and that "God condemns those officials" stalling the investigation.

