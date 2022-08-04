Russia summons Norwegian ambassador after 'Russophobic' comments

Russia's foreign ministry summoned Norway's ambassador to Moscow on Thursday in protest at what it called the Norwegian consul in Murmansk's "offensive Russophobic comments".

Footage on Russian social media showed what it said was the consul appearing to say "I hate Russians". Reuters was unable to immediately verify the footage.

Norway's foreign ministry said that it "deeply regrets" the incident.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)