Iran arrests militants planning attacks on religious gatherings - ministry

Iran has arrested a group of 10 Islamic State militants who were planning attacks on religious gatherings, the Iranian intelligence ministry said on Thursday.

The 10 were captured in possession of explosive equipment, communication devices and weapons, a ministry statement said, adding the arrests took place over the past three days in two locations in western and southern Iran. The militants injured two Iranian intelligence agents in an exchange of fire before being arrested, the ministry said, without specifying where or when the clash took place.

The ministry said the 10 were planning to attack religious processions taking place during the Islamic month of Muharram, which started on July 30.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)