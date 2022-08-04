Iran arrests militants planning attacks on religious gatherings - ministry
- Country:
- Iran Islamic Rep
Iran has arrested a group of 10 Islamic State militants who were planning attacks on religious gatherings, the Iranian intelligence ministry said on Thursday.
The 10 were captured in possession of explosive equipment, communication devices and weapons, a ministry statement said, adding the arrests took place over the past three days in two locations in western and southern Iran. The militants injured two Iranian intelligence agents in an exchange of fire before being arrested, the ministry said, without specifying where or when the clash took place.
The ministry said the 10 were planning to attack religious processions taking place during the Islamic month of Muharram, which started on July 30.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Rahul Gandhi who is politically unproductive should not dare to bring down productivity of Lok Sabha: Smriti Irani
Rahul Gandhi may be unproductive politically but he should not try to curb Parliament's productivity: Union Minister Smriti Irani.
Healthy and Happy Liver is the Secret Mantra for a Healthy Life Says Dr. Ravi Kiran of Narayana Health City
Not feasible to grant extra attempt, age relaxation for civil services aspirants: Govt
Chiranjeevi introduces Naga Chaitanya's character from 'Laal Singh Chaddha'