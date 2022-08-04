Left Menu

Kremlin calls for restraint from Azerbaijan, Armenia over Karabakh fighting

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 04-08-2022 16:34 IST | Created: 04-08-2022 16:13 IST
The Kremlin on Thursday called for restraint from both sides after Azerbaijan said its forces had crushed an Armenian attack near the disputed enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh. The dispute over the region, a mountainous territory inside Azerbaijan controlled since the 1990s by ethnic Armenians, flared in 2020 into a six-week war in which Azeri troops regained swathes of territory.

The two sides agreed to work on a peace plan after Russia brokered a ceasefire but periodically accuse each other of firing shells across the border.

