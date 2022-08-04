Left Menu

Kremlin says China has the right to hold military drills around Taiwan

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 04-08-2022 16:36 IST | Created: 04-08-2022 16:14 IST
Represenative Image Image Credit: ANI
The Kremlin said on Thursday that China had the sovereign right to hold major military drills around Taiwan and accused the United States of artificially fuelling tensions in the region.

China fired multiple missiles around Taiwan on Thursday as it launched unprecedented military drills a day after a visit by U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi to the self-ruled island that Beijing regards as its sovereign territory.

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

