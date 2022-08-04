Left Menu

EU aims for 8 bln euro Ukraine aid package by September - German govt source

Germany had contributed 1 billion euros in the May package, which it has already paid. Germany will also contribute to the new aid package, the source said, adding that other EU countries such as Italy and France have held back so far and that Berlin is in close contact with its European partners and the European Commission on the issue.

Reuters | Updated: 04-08-2022 16:53 IST | Created: 04-08-2022 16:35 IST
EU aims for 8 bln euro Ukraine aid package by September - German govt source
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The European Union intends to put together another financing package for Ukraine by September that will amount to about 8 billion euros ($8.15 billion), a German government source said.

Part of the package would be made up of grants that do not have to be repaid while another part will consist of loans, a government official told journalists on Thursday. In May, the Group of Seven's financial leaders agreed on $9.5 billion in new aid to Ukraine, mainly from the United States. Germany had contributed 1 billion euros in the May package, which it has already paid.

Germany will also contribute to the new aid package, the source said, adding that other EU countries such as Italy and France have held back so far and that Berlin is in close contact with its European partners and the European Commission on the issue. The envisaged aid should support the Ukrainian government's budget, while military, humanitarian and reconstruction aid would be financed from other sources, the source added.

Earlier this week, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said the government budget deficit was running at $5 billion a month. ($1 = 0.9818 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. grand jury subpoenas former Trump counsel Pat Cipollone -report

U.S. grand jury subpoenas former Trump counsel Pat Cipollone -report

 Global
2
Taiwan negotiates with Japan, Philippines to find alternative aviation routes -official media

Taiwan negotiates with Japan, Philippines to find alternative aviation route...

 Taiwan
3
EXCLUSIVE-Airbus axes remaining A350 jet deal with Qatar -sources

EXCLUSIVE-Airbus axes remaining A350 jet deal with Qatar -sources

 Global
4
14 new aircraft stands operational at Delhi airport's Terminal 1

14 new aircraft stands operational at Delhi airport's Terminal 1

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022