Rajasthan: Inter-faith couple seeks protection from woman's family

A couple in Rajasthan's Bharatpur has sought police protection from the administration alleging a threat to their life by the family of the woman.

ANI | Bharatpur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 04-08-2022 16:43 IST | Created: 04-08-2022 16:43 IST
Rajasthan couple seeking protection (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A couple in Rajasthan's Bharatpur has sought police protection from the administration alleging a threat to their life by the family of the woman. The couple got married on February 22 in court as they were neighbours who belonged to different communities.

Narendra Saini, who belonged to a Hindu community has accused his wife's father of trying to kill them by running them over with his autorickshaw. "He attempted to kill us with his auto. Even after the police arrested them on our lodged complaint, her relatives continued threatening us. Hence, we have come to the Commissioner seeking protection," he said.

On July 28, when the pair was returning from a hospital visit, his wife Nagma's father tried to hit the pair with his autorickshaw, which was also captured on the nearby CCTV camera. On the incident, the woman Nagma (who 4-5 months pregnant) mentioned that the police too were supporting her family and asked them to leave stating "they will kill you."

She said, "Considering our request for protection, Rajasthan High Court Jaipur on March 4, had directed the Kotwali administration to deploy personnel for our protection but that has not been provided to us. I have pleaded to the Collector that there is a threat to our life from my family members and the people of my community." Additional District Magistrate Beena Mahawar revealed that a similar incident was reported via newspaper some time ago.

"As the pair explains, the life of the couple is in danger from the end of the girl's family and both sides have been spoken to. An investigation under section 122 of the Code of Criminal Procedure is already underway in the court," Mahawar said. "A Station House Officer (SHO) was already deployed for their protection but since they have come again, the Superintendent of Police and a concerned SHO have been directed to take necessary action," she added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

