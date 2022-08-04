7th batch of over 600 pilgrims leave for Buddha Amarnath in Poonch

Left Menu

The pilgrimage will culminate on August 8 with the departure of Chari Mubarak from Shri Dashnami Akhara Poonch.A batch of 632 pilgrims left in 15 vehicles from the Bhagwati Nagar base camp in Jammu for the shrine amid tight security, officials said.The temple of Baba Buddha Amarnath, dedicated to Lord Shiva, is also known as Chattani Baba Amarnath temple.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 04-08-2022 17:13 IST | Created: 04-08-2022 16:55 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • India

Amid tight security, the seventh batch of over 600 Buddha Amarnath pilgrims left the basecamp in Jammu on Thursday for the shrine in the Poonch district, officials said.

The Buddha Amarnath Yatra resumed on July 29 after a gap of two years owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. The pilgrimage will culminate on August 8 with the departure of 'Chari Mubarak' from Shri Dashnami Akhara Poonch.

A batch of 632 pilgrims left in 15 vehicles from the Bhagwati Nagar base camp in Jammu for the shrine amid tight security, officials said.

The temple of Baba Buddha Amarnath, dedicated to Lord Shiva, is also known as Chattani Baba Amarnath temple. It is located at 4,600 feet above sea level and is 290 kilometres northwest of Jammu.

A multi-tier security has been put in place at the shrine and on the route to ensure an incident-free pilgrimage this year, officials said.

