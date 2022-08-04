Left Menu

Judiciary should 'walk the talk': Mehbooba after journalist denied bail in UP

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 04-08-2022 17:51 IST | Created: 04-08-2022 17:33 IST
PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti on Thursday said the judiciary should ''walk the talk'', as journalist Siddique Kappan was denied bail yet again.

Earlier in the day, the Lucknow bench of Allahabad High Court rejected the bail application of Kappan, who has been booked under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act in Hathras conspiracy case.

The reporter for Malayalam news portal Azhimukham and secretary of the Delhi unit of Kerala Union of Working Journalists was arrested along with three others in Uttar Pradesh in October 2020 while on his way to Hathras to report on the gang-rape and murder of a 19-year-old Dalit woman.

''CJI said bail & not jail is the norm so why isn't it being implemented? Siddique Kappan once again denied bail continues being behind bars since 22 months for covering the Hathras gang rape. High time judiciary walks the talk,'' Mehbooba tweeted.

