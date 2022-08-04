Left Menu

Over 10 thousand cases pending in Supreme Court for over 10 years

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-08-2022 17:44 IST | Created: 04-08-2022 17:44 IST
Over 10 thousand cases pending in Supreme Court for over 10 years
  • Country:
  • India

Over 71 thousand cases are pending with the Supreme Court, out which over 10,000 are awaiting disposal for over a decade, Rajya Sabha was informed on Thursday.

In a written reply, Law Minister Kiren Rijiju said 71,411 cases as on August 2 were pending before the top court, which included over 56,000 civil matters and over 15,000 criminal matters.

He said of the total 71,411 pending cases in the apex court, 10,491 were pending for more than ten years.

Over 42,000 cases were pending for less than five years and 18,134 between five and 10 years.

In reply to another question, Rijiju said while 40,28,591 cases were pending in the various high courts in 2016, their numbers went up to 59,55,907 as on July 29 this year -- a rise of 50 per cent.

The district and subordinate courts also saw a 50 per cent hike in cases between 2016 and July 29 this year.

In 2016, over 2.82 crore cases were pending, the figure stood at over 4.24 crore this year.

Disposal of pending cases in courts is within the domain of the judiciary. Though filing and disposal of cases in different courts is a continuous process, no time frame has been prescribed for disposal of various kinds of cases by the respective courts, the minister said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. grand jury subpoenas former Trump counsel Pat Cipollone -report

U.S. grand jury subpoenas former Trump counsel Pat Cipollone -report

 Global
2
Taiwan negotiates with Japan, Philippines to find alternative aviation routes -official media

Taiwan negotiates with Japan, Philippines to find alternative aviation route...

 Taiwan
3
EXCLUSIVE-Airbus axes remaining A350 jet deal with Qatar -sources

EXCLUSIVE-Airbus axes remaining A350 jet deal with Qatar -sources

 Global
4
14 new aircraft stands operational at Delhi airport's Terminal 1

14 new aircraft stands operational at Delhi airport's Terminal 1

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022