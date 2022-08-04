Army Chief Gen Pande speaks to South Korean counterpart

Chief of Army Staff Gen Manoj Pande on Thursday held talks with his South Korean counterpart Jeong Hwan and discussed ways to ramp up bilateral defence ties.

South Korea has been a major supplier of weapons and military equipment to India. In 2019, the two countries finalised a roadmap for cooperation in the joint production of various land and naval systems.

''General Manoj Pande #COAS had a video telephonic interaction with General Park, Jeong Hwan, Chief of Staff, The #RepublicofKorea Army and discussed steps to enhance bilateral defence ties between the two Nations,'' the Army tweeted.

The talks between Gen Pande and Gen Hwan came amid escalating tensions between China and Taiwan following US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's high-profile visit to Taipei.

It is learnt that a host of issues including geo-political developments in the region and ways to boost bilateral strategic partnership figured in the talks between the two top commanders.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)