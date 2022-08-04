Body of 14-year-old boy fished out from Neeru river in J-K’s Doda

The body of a 14-year-old boy, who had drowned in Neeru river here, was recovered on Thursday, officials said.

Shamoon Hussain of Chilli Bhalessa drowned while taking a bath in the river in the Senai area of Bhaderwah town in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda district on Wednesday night, they said.

After hectic efforts, the body was fished out from the river near Bhalla, Station House Officer of Bhaderwah police station Jatinder Singh Rakwal said.

After Hussain slipped into the deep waters, boys accompanying him raised an alarm and informed the locals who reached the spot and also called the police, he said.

A police team, along with the locals, launched a search and rescue operation from 7-1-10 pm on Wednesday. The operation was resumed early Thursday morning and the body was recovered from the river around 7 am, Rakwal said.

''After legal formalities, the body was handed over to family members,'' he said.

