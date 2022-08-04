Left Menu

Body of 14-year-old boy fished out from Neeru river in J-K’s Doda

PTI | Bhaderwah | Updated: 04-08-2022 18:53 IST | Created: 04-08-2022 18:53 IST
Body of 14-year-old boy fished out from Neeru river in J-K’s Doda
  • Country:
  • India

The body of a 14-year-old boy, who had drowned in Neeru river here, was recovered on Thursday, officials said.

Shamoon Hussain of Chilli Bhalessa drowned while taking a bath in the river in the Senai area of Bhaderwah town in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda district on Wednesday night, they said.

After hectic efforts, the body was fished out from the river near Bhalla, Station House Officer of Bhaderwah police station Jatinder Singh Rakwal said.

After Hussain slipped into the deep waters, boys accompanying him raised an alarm and informed the locals who reached the spot and also called the police, he said.

A police team, along with the locals, launched a search and rescue operation from 7-1-10 pm on Wednesday. The operation was resumed early Thursday morning and the body was recovered from the river around 7 am, Rakwal said.

''After legal formalities, the body was handed over to family members,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. grand jury subpoenas former Trump counsel Pat Cipollone -report

U.S. grand jury subpoenas former Trump counsel Pat Cipollone -report

 Global
2
Taiwan negotiates with Japan, Philippines to find alternative aviation routes -official media

Taiwan negotiates with Japan, Philippines to find alternative aviation route...

 Taiwan
3
EXCLUSIVE-Airbus axes remaining A350 jet deal with Qatar -sources

EXCLUSIVE-Airbus axes remaining A350 jet deal with Qatar -sources

 Global
4
14 new aircraft stands operational at Delhi airport's Terminal 1

14 new aircraft stands operational at Delhi airport's Terminal 1

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022