Lokayukta needs to be strengthened to tackle corruption: Arunachal governor

Arunachal Pradesh Governor Brig (Retd) Dr B D Mishra Thursday said that to tackle the problem of corruption, the institution of Lokayukta should be strengthened both in terms of functional autonomy and availability of manpower.

The governor’s observation came when state Lokayukta Chairperson Justice (Retd) P K Saikia called on him at Raj Bhavan here.

Stressing on probity in public life, the governor said that there is a need for decentralization of institutions with appropriate accountability mechanisms to avoid the concentration of too much power, in any one institution or authority an official communique informed.

Mishra said that corruption is perceived as a major crisis capable of jeopardizing society’s stability and protection. “Corruption undermines the values of democracy and morality by threatening the nation’s social, economic, and political development,” he said and emphasized that to tackle the problem of corruption, the institution of Lokayukta should be strengthened.

Earlier, the Chairperson submitted the annual report of the Lokayukta to the governor.

Lokayukta member Yeshi Tsering accompanied the chairperson during the visit to Raj Bhavan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)