Left Menu

UP: Illegal arms recovered from former MLA's closed petrol pump

Police on Thursday recovered illegal arms, including an AK-47 assault rifle, from a closed petrol pump owned by the family of former MLA Vijay Mishra, who is currently lodged in an Agra jail.The recovery was made on the information given by the former MLAs son Vishnu Mishra, who is also in a jail.

PTI | Bhadohi | Updated: 04-08-2022 19:33 IST | Created: 04-08-2022 19:33 IST
UP: Illegal arms recovered from former MLA's closed petrol pump
  • Country:
  • India

Police on Thursday recovered illegal arms, including an AK-47 assault rifle, from a closed petrol pump owned by the family of former MLA Vijay Mishra, who is currently lodged in an Agra jail.

The recovery was made on the information given by the former MLA’s son Vishnu Mishra, who is also in a jail. Vishnu Mishra has eight cases, including that of rape and fraud, lodged against him. He was arrested by police from Pune on July 28. Vijay Mishra has also several cases of murder, rape and extortion lodged against him. Vijay Mishra is a four-time MLA and was arrested by police in August 2020. Bhadohi Superintendent of Police (SP) Anil Kumar said, ''Vishnu Mishra was brought out from the jail for a few hours on Thursday after getting his custody from the court. He took the police team to a closed petrol station owned by his family from where we recovered the weapons.'' The SP said an AK-47 assault rifle, its four magazines and 375 live rounds, a 9 mm pistol and its nine live rounds were recovered. The arms were carefully wrapped in several layers of plastic and buried at a place inside the petrol pump.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. grand jury subpoenas former Trump counsel Pat Cipollone -report

U.S. grand jury subpoenas former Trump counsel Pat Cipollone -report

 Global
2
Taiwan negotiates with Japan, Philippines to find alternative aviation routes -official media

Taiwan negotiates with Japan, Philippines to find alternative aviation route...

 Taiwan
3
EXCLUSIVE-Airbus axes remaining A350 jet deal with Qatar -sources

EXCLUSIVE-Airbus axes remaining A350 jet deal with Qatar -sources

 Global
4
14 new aircraft stands operational at Delhi airport's Terminal 1

14 new aircraft stands operational at Delhi airport's Terminal 1

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022