UP: Two killed in lighting strikes

Two people died in lightning strikes at two villages here on Thursday, police said. In the first incident at Bhamai village, Khushi (13) had gone to fetch water when it started raining heavily and the lightning struck, police said. In Bakchha village, Rammilan Prajapati (46) died after being hit by lightning.

The bodies have been sent for a post-mortem examination, police added.

