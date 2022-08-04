Left Menu

Judge denies Alex Jones request for mistrial in U.S. defamation case

Reuters | Updated: 04-08-2022 20:44 IST | Created: 04-08-2022 20:44 IST
Judge denies Alex Jones request for mistrial in U.S. defamation case

A Texas judge on Thursday denied Alex Jones's motion for a mistrial in a defamation case over the U.S. conspiracy theorist’s false claims about the Sandy Hook mass shooting.

The mistrial request came after it was disclosed at trial that Jones's lawyer accidentally sent two years of the U.S. conspiracy theorist's text messages to the plaintiffs. (Editing by Howard Goller)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

