Judge denies Alex Jones request for mistrial in U.S. defamation case
Reuters | Updated: 04-08-2022 20:44 IST | Created: 04-08-2022 20:44 IST
A Texas judge on Thursday denied Alex Jones's motion for a mistrial in a defamation case over the U.S. conspiracy theorist’s false claims about the Sandy Hook mass shooting.
The mistrial request came after it was disclosed at trial that Jones's lawyer accidentally sent two years of the U.S. conspiracy theorist's text messages to the plaintiffs. (Editing by Howard Goller)
