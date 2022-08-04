Taiwan says fired flares to drive away drones above Kinmen

Taiwan's defence ministry said troops fired flares late on Thursday to drive away four drones that flew above the area of its Kinmen islands, which are just off the southeastern coast of China.

Taiwan has been on alert as China conducts a series of military exercises in response to a visit to the island this week by U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi. (Reporting By Yimou Lee; Editing by Angus MacSwan)

