Taiwan defence ministry: missiles fired by China fly high and constitute no threat

Reuters | Taipei | Updated: 04-08-2022 21:13 IST | Created: 04-08-2022 21:13 IST
Taiwan's defence ministry said missiles fired by China on Thursday flew high into the atmosphere and constituted no threat to it, responding to public concern about whether they passed over the main island of Taiwan.

The ministry said in a statement it would not disclose the Chinese missile flight path due to intelligence concerns.

Earlier, it said 11 Chinese Dongfeng ballistic missiles had been fired in waters around the island. The last time China fired missiles into waters around Taiwan was in 1996. (Reporting By Yimou Lee; Editing by Angus MacSwan)

