Argentina's Massa orders immediate halt to transfers for spending -document
Reuters | Buenos Aires | Updated: 04-08-2022 23:47 IST | Created: 04-08-2022 23:47 IST
Argentine Economy Minister Sergio Massa instructed finance officials to halt all new temporary cash transfers from the treasury to pay for government spending effective Thursday, according to an official document seen by Reuters.
The instructions in a document dated Thursday confirm the austerity measure outlined by Massa in a speech he gave on Wednesday, his first day as minister.
