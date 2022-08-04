Left Menu

Argentina's Massa orders immediate halt to transfers for spending -document

Reuters | Buenos Aires | Updated: 04-08-2022 23:47 IST | Created: 04-08-2022 23:47 IST
Argentina's Massa orders immediate halt to transfers for spending -document
  • Country:
  • Argentina

Argentine Economy Minister Sergio Massa instructed finance officials to halt all new temporary cash transfers from the treasury to pay for government spending effective Thursday, according to an official document seen by Reuters.

The instructions in a document dated Thursday confirm the austerity measure outlined by Massa in a speech he gave on Wednesday, his first day as minister.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Chinese vessels, aircraft make multiple incursions over median line - Taiwanese source

Chinese vessels, aircraft make multiple incursions over median line - Taiwan...

 Taiwan
2
IndiGo to disembark passengers from three doors of aircraft

IndiGo to disembark passengers from three doors of aircraft

 India
3
Here's why near-Earth asteroid Phaethon got the bizarre blue color

Here's why near-Earth asteroid Phaethon got the bizarre blue color

 Global
4
China-Taiwan tussle may result in semiconductor shortage, says automobile dealers body

China-Taiwan tussle may result in semiconductor shortage, says automobile de...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022