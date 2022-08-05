Left Menu

US: 4 critically injured in lightning strike near White House

Emergency medical crews were called to the scene just before 7 pm and transported the victims to the hospital with critical, life-threatening injures, fire department spokesperson Vito Maggiolo said.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 05-08-2022 07:36 IST | Created: 05-08-2022 07:36 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

Four people have been critically injured after a lightning strike outside the White House, fire officials said.

The four victims - two men and two women - were injured in Lafayette Park, located directly outside the White House complex, on Thursday, according to the District of Columbia Fire and Emergency Medical Services Department.

Officers with the Secret Service and US Park Police witnessed the lightning strike and ran over to render first aid, officials said. A portion of the park remained closed for more than an hour on Thursday evening with emergency crews at the scene.

