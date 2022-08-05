Tamil Nadu: 5 police personnel transferred for participating in a beauty pageant
Five police personnel including a Special Assistant Inspector of Police were transferred after they took part in a beauty pageant, said officials on Friday.
- Country:
- India
Five police personnel including a Special Assistant Inspector of Police were transferred after they took part in a beauty pageant, said officials on Friday. The transfer orders by the Nagapattinam Superintendent of Police came after the personnel walked the ramp in a beauty pageant.
As per initial reports, a beauty contest was held last Sunday in Sembanarkovil of Mayiladuthurai district by a private organization in which actress Yashika Anand participated as a special invitee and inaugurated the pageants. Meanwhile, the news about this went viral in the media the next day. Nagapattinam District Superintendent of Police Jawagar has issued an order to transfer these policemen (Renuka, Ashwini, Nithyaseela, and Sivanesan) including Special Assistant Inspector Subramanian, who was currently working at Sembanarkovil Police Station.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Anand
- Renuka
- Subramanian
- Ashwini
- Tamil Nadu
ALSO READ
Anand Mahurkar awarded the Indian Achievers' Award for Entrepreneur of the Year 2022 by the Indian Achievers' Forum
Vicky Kaushal, Jacqueline Fernandez, Aanand L Rai attend 'The Gray Man' premiere in Mumbai
NIUM to help in mainstreaming, integration of AYUSH healthcare services with modern medicines: Sarbananda Sonowal
Aanand L Rai shares fun video of Janhvi Kapoor from sets of 'GoodLuck Jerry'
KR Sachidanandan receives Best Director National award for 'Ayyappanum Koshiyum'