Left Menu

Tamil Nadu: 5 police personnel transferred for participating in a beauty pageant

Five police personnel including a Special Assistant Inspector of Police were transferred after they took part in a beauty pageant, said officials on Friday.

ANI | Mayiladuthurai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 05-08-2022 07:38 IST | Created: 05-08-2022 07:38 IST
Tamil Nadu: 5 police personnel transferred for participating in a beauty pageant
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Five police personnel including a Special Assistant Inspector of Police were transferred after they took part in a beauty pageant, said officials on Friday. The transfer orders by the Nagapattinam Superintendent of Police came after the personnel walked the ramp in a beauty pageant.

As per initial reports, a beauty contest was held last Sunday in Sembanarkovil of Mayiladuthurai district by a private organization in which actress Yashika Anand participated as a special invitee and inaugurated the pageants. Meanwhile, the news about this went viral in the media the next day. Nagapattinam District Superintendent of Police Jawagar has issued an order to transfer these policemen (Renuka, Ashwini, Nithyaseela, and Sivanesan) including Special Assistant Inspector Subramanian, who was currently working at Sembanarkovil Police Station.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Chinese vessels, aircraft make multiple incursions over median line - Taiwanese source

Chinese vessels, aircraft make multiple incursions over median line - Taiwan...

 Taiwan
2
IndiGo to disembark passengers from three doors of aircraft

IndiGo to disembark passengers from three doors of aircraft

 India
3
China-Taiwan tussle may result in semiconductor shortage, says automobile dealers body

China-Taiwan tussle may result in semiconductor shortage, says automobile de...

 India
4
Here's why near-Earth asteroid Phaethon got the bizarre blue color

Here's why near-Earth asteroid Phaethon got the bizarre blue color

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022