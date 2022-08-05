Tamil Nadu: 5 police personnel transferred for participating in a beauty pageant

Five police personnel including a Special Assistant Inspector of Police were transferred after they took part in a beauty pageant, said officials on Friday. The transfer orders by the Nagapattinam Superintendent of Police came after the personnel walked the ramp in a beauty pageant.

As per initial reports, a beauty contest was held last Sunday in Sembanarkovil of Mayiladuthurai district by a private organization in which actress Yashika Anand participated as a special invitee and inaugurated the pageants. Meanwhile, the news about this went viral in the media the next day. Nagapattinam District Superintendent of Police Jawagar has issued an order to transfer these policemen (Renuka, Ashwini, Nithyaseela, and Sivanesan) including Special Assistant Inspector Subramanian, who was currently working at Sembanarkovil Police Station.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

