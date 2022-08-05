Left Menu

Shipments to Pegatron's China factory held for scrutiny after CEO met Pelosi - Nikkei

Updated: 05-08-2022 09:01 IST
Shipments to Pegatron's China factory held for scrutiny after CEO met Pelosi - Nikkei

Shipments to iPhone assembler Pegatron Corp's factory in China were being held for scrutiny by Chinese customs officials a day after the company's top executive met U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in Taipei, the Nikkei reported on Friday.

The shipments to Pegatron's Suzhou facility were being checked on Thursday to see if they violated a rule against cartons carrying the words "Taiwan" or "Republic of China", the report said, citing multiple sources familiar with the matter.

