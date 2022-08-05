Taiwan dispatches aircraft, ships to react to Chinese military incursions

Taiwan's defence ministry said on Friday the island's military has dispatched aircraft and ships and deployed land-based missile systems to monitor the situation, as China conducts large-scale military drills in zones surrounding Taiwan.

Multiple Chinese vessels and aircraft crossed the Taiwan Strait median line on Friday morning the defence ministry said, which described China's military activities as highly provocative.

Taiwan's military will prepare for combat readiness but will not ask for war, the defence ministry added.

