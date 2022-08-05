Taiwan dispatches aircraft, ships to react to Chinese military incursions
- Country:
- Taiwan
Taiwan's defence ministry said on Friday the island's military has dispatched aircraft and ships and deployed land-based missile systems to monitor the situation, as China conducts large-scale military drills in zones surrounding Taiwan.
Multiple Chinese vessels and aircraft crossed the Taiwan Strait median line on Friday morning the defence ministry said, which described China's military activities as highly provocative.
Taiwan's military will prepare for combat readiness but will not ask for war, the defence ministry added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Taiwan
- defence ministry
- Chinese
- China
- Taiwan Strait
ALSO READ
Taiwan's concerns on the speed of arms sales will be conveyed to the US, says ex-US defense secretary
Biden plans talks with China's Xi soon, casts doubt on Pelosi Taiwan trip
China-Taiwan conflict could lead to intense trade disruption
US military believes not good idea for Pelosi to travel to Taiwan: Biden
China using coercion to heighten tensions in East, South China sea: Japan's Defence Ministry