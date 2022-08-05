Left Menu

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 05-08-2022 12:24 IST | Created: 05-08-2022 12:22 IST
Six members of a family killed in a road mishap in Karnataka's Yadgir district
Yadgir (K'taka), Aug 5 (PTi) Six members of a family including two women and a six-month old infant have died in a road accident near Arakera (K) village of Gurmitkal taluk here late on Thursday night, police said.

However, a three-year old boy has survived with injuries and has been shifted to a hospital at Kalaburagi for treatment.

According to police sources, the incident occurred due to a head-on collision between the car in which the family was travelling with a goods vehicle coming in the opposite direction.

They said that the family was returning to Yadgir after performing rituals at a dargah in neighbouring Telengana.

The deceased belong to Hutti village in Lingsagur taluk of Raichur district, officials said, adding that four of them had died on the spot, while two succumbed on the way to hospital.

Senior police officials including Superintendent of Police (SP) C B Vedamurthy visited the accident spot.

A case has been registered in Gurmitkal Police Station, officials said.

