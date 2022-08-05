One arrested for raping teen in Punjab

A 14-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a youth in Tanda here, police said on Friday. The accused Jaskaran Singh, alias Mauzu of Sala Road in Tanda was allegedly following the school-going girl for the last one month and later befriended her, they said. On July 29, Singh allegedly took the girl to a vacant plot opposite his house where he raped her, Police said. Investigating Officer, Inspector Kamlesh Kaur said that the accused has been arrested.

A case under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has been registered against him and an investigation is underway, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)