Sanjiv Bhatt withdraws bail plea in Supreme Court in NDPS case

Former IPS officer Sanjiv Bhatt on Friday withdrew his petition seeking bail in a Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) case after the Supreme Court refused to entertain the plea. A bench of Justice Hemant Gupta and Vikram Nath observed that the charges if proven are very serious.

Thereafter Bhatt's counsel sought to withdraw the bail plea. Bhatt challenged the Gujarat High Court order dated January 31, 2020 whereby the HC bench refused to grant Bhatt regular bail in the matter.

The state of Gujarat was represented by Senior Advocates Mukul Rohatgi and Maninder Singh with lawyer Deepanwita Priyanka. Bhatt has sought regular bail in a case registered with Palanpur City Police Station, under various changes dealing with criminal conspiracy and provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, (NDPS).

Former IPS officer Sanjiv Bhatt was recently arrested by the Ahmedabad Police's Crime Branch in another case connected with the Gujarat riots case, accusing him of embezzling funds and forging documents. The recent arrest was based on a case filed on June 24 after the Supreme Court gave a clean chit to then Gujarat chief minister Narendra Modi in the 2002 Gujarat riots case.

A Gujarat court in June 2019 sentenced former Sanjiv Bhatt to life imprisonment in another matter of a custodial death case dating back to 1990. (ANI)

