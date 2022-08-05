Left Menu

Taiwan defence ministry: Chinese military ships and aircraft 'deliberately' crossed median line

Reuters | Taipei | Updated: 05-08-2022 17:30 IST | Created: 05-08-2022 17:17 IST
Taiwan defence ministry: Chinese military ships and aircraft 'deliberately' crossed median line
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Taiwan

Taiwan's defence ministry said on Friday a total of 68 Chinese military aircraft and 13 navy ships were conducting missions in the sensitive Taiwan Strait and some of them have "deliberately" crossed an unofficial buffer separating the two sides.

The ministry condemned China in a statement, saying its armed forces have "seriously damaged" the status quo and "harassed" Taiwan's water and air space.

