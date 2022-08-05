Taiwan defence ministry: Chinese military ships and aircraft 'deliberately' crossed median line
Taiwan's defence ministry said on Friday a total of 68 Chinese military aircraft and 13 navy ships were conducting missions in the sensitive Taiwan Strait and some of them have "deliberately" crossed an unofficial buffer separating the two sides.
The ministry condemned China in a statement, saying its armed forces have "seriously damaged" the status quo and "harassed" Taiwan's water and air space.
