Mother throws 4-year-old daughter to death in Bengaluru, arrested

In a tragic incident, a mother killed her four-year-old daughter by throwing her from the fourth floor of an apartment building in the heart of Bengaluru, as the child was reportedly mentally challenged, police said on Friday.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 05-08-2022 17:52 IST | Created: 05-08-2022 17:38 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
In a tragic incident, a mother killed her four-year-old daughter by throwing her from the fourth floor of an apartment building in the heart of Bengaluru, as the child was reportedly mentally challenged, police said on Friday. The incident happened at Sampangiramanagar on Thursday afternoon and the mother too tried to kill herself after throwing the child, but was rescued by the neighbours, they said. A CCTV camera installed in the apartment has captured the incident. ''On receiving the information, we went to the hospital and during inquiry we were told that the child had fallen from the terrace. On detailed investigation, we came to know that the mother purposely threw her daughter, who succumbed to injuries late last night. The mother has been booked for murder and arrested. Further procedures are on,'' DCP Central Division Bengaluru R Srinivas Gowda said. Speaking to reporters, he said prima facie it has come across that the mother is said to have committed the crime citing the child was mentally challenged and it is being investigated further. The mother is said to be a dentist, but was not practising and the father is a software engineer, police said, adding that based on the father's complaint further probe is on.

