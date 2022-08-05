Left Menu

French court suspends conservative imam's deportation

An administrative court in Paris on Friday suspended a deportation order against a France-born Moroccan imam who the government had accused of promoting hate and posing a threat to society, the tribunal's ruling showed. The interior ministry ordered the expulsion order against the preacher, Hassan Iquioussen, in July for "inciting hate, discrimination and violence", notably against the Jewish community.

Reuters | Updated: 05-08-2022 17:41 IST | Created: 05-08-2022 17:41 IST
French court suspends conservative imam's deportation

An administrative court in Paris on Friday suspended a deportation order against a France-born Moroccan imam who the government had accused of promoting hate and posing a threat to society, the tribunal's ruling showed.

The interior ministry ordered the expulsion order against the preacher, Hassan Iquioussen, in July for "inciting hate, discrimination and violence", notably against the Jewish community. President Emmanuel Macron's government has toughened laws to tackle what it sees as broader signs of radicalisation - often non-violent - within Muslim communities. It has cited the refusal of some Muslim men to shake women's hands, young girls being told to wear full-face veils and a proliferation of Madrassa religious schools.

The court ordered the interior minister to re-examine Iquioussen's case within three months and return his residency permit. Iquioussen, 58, was born in France and his immediate family lives there, though he does not have French nationality. In its ruling, it said deportation to Morocco would be "a serious and manifestly disproportionate interference with his right to lead a normal private and family life" as laid out by the European Convention for the Protection of Human Rights and Fundamental Freedoms.

Iquioussen's lawyer Lucie Simon welcomed the outcome. In a statement to Reuters, she said his past remarks had not been "an explicit provocation to hatred, however regrettable." The accusations of stirring hate as well as anti-Semitism and sexism stem from comments in public addresses between 2003 and 2019.

He developed a wide following for his preachings in mosques as well as online to 174,000 YouTube followers and 44,000 Facebook followers at a time France has suffered waves of Islamist militant attacks and become increasingly nervous about the perceived threat from Islamist separatism. The European Court of Human Rights on Thursday had rejected a request to suspend the deportation.

"This man has no place on our national soil," Darmanin told the CNews television ahead of Iquioussen's hearing. In a statement, Darmanin said he would appeal the decision at France's Conseil d'Etat, its highest administrative court.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Chinese vessels, aircraft make multiple incursions over median line - Taiwanese source

Chinese vessels, aircraft make multiple incursions over median line - Taiwan...

 Taiwan
2
IndiGo to disembark passengers from three doors of aircraft

IndiGo to disembark passengers from three doors of aircraft

 India
3
China-Taiwan tussle may result in semiconductor shortage, says automobile dealers body

China-Taiwan tussle may result in semiconductor shortage, says automobile de...

 India
4
Here's why near-Earth asteroid Phaethon got the bizarre blue color

Here's why near-Earth asteroid Phaethon got the bizarre blue color

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022