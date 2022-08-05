Left Menu

Approval accorded for procurement of military hardware worth Rs 1.83 lakh crore since 2020-21: Govt

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-08-2022 17:43 IST | Created: 05-08-2022 17:43 IST
Approval accorded for procurement of military hardware worth Rs 1.83 lakh crore since 2020-21: Govt
  • Country:
  • India

The government on Friday said it accorded the Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) or in-principle approval for procurement of military equipment worth Rs 1,83,778 crore since 2020-21.

Under India's defence acquisition norms, AoN is the first step toward procurement of any military equipment and hardware.

After the grant of AoN, tendering and contracting process is undertaken by the respective services and the ministry of defence.

''In the period 2020-21 to 2022-23 (till June 30), 59 AoNs amounting to Rs 1,83,778.34 crore have been accorded and 91 contracts amounting to Rs 1,19,045.3 crore have been concluded,'' Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt said in Lok Sabha.

He was replying to a question on the issue.

''Capital acquisition of defence equipment is carried out as per provisions of Defence Acquisition Procedure (DAP). The DAP-2020 lays down the timelines for completion of acquisition activities,'' Bhatt said.

''Further, the activities are regularly monitored so as to ensure finalisation of proposals and conclusion of contracts expeditiously,'' he added. To a separate question, Bhatt said women are being recruited as officers in the Indian Navy since 1992 and they are employed in various branches and specializations.

''Consequent to Department of Military Affairs' notification No. RP/3312/Women dated 23rd June 2022, women are also eligible for appointment as sailors in the Indian Navy,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Chinese vessels, aircraft make multiple incursions over median line - Taiwanese source

Chinese vessels, aircraft make multiple incursions over median line - Taiwan...

 Taiwan
2
IndiGo to disembark passengers from three doors of aircraft

IndiGo to disembark passengers from three doors of aircraft

 India
3
China-Taiwan tussle may result in semiconductor shortage, says automobile dealers body

China-Taiwan tussle may result in semiconductor shortage, says automobile de...

 India
4
Here's why near-Earth asteroid Phaethon got the bizarre blue color

Here's why near-Earth asteroid Phaethon got the bizarre blue color

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022